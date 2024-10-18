Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OMF stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,873,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at $20,873,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,362. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 7,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 708,804 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 608.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 432,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

