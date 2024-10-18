Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 45,800 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,796,276.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,592,523.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,613,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.