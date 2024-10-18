Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $492.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $492.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Saia Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $446.68 on Tuesday. Saia has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

