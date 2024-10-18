Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $310.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.74.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE CRM opened at $291.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,429,961 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

