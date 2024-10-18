Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,432 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,432 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Get SEA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $99,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,171,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 10,373.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $48,876,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $98.96 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.