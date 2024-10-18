Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,618 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.44 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

