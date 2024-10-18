Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,402,000 after acquiring an additional 413,892 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,530,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,032,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,879,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after acquiring an additional 449,834 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.