SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.70 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.79). Approximately 1,204,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,906,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £660.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.00 and a beta of 0.48.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.56. This represents a yield of 2.59%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

