Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,344 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SEA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.74 and a beta of 1.52. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.