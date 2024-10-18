SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Hull Tactical US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 631.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 88,811 shares during the period.

Hull Tactical US ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTUS stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.06. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Hull Tactical US ETF Profile

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

