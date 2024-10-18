SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,042 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

