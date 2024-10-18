SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 337 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 33.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Vistra Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

