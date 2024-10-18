SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

