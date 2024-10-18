SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after buying an additional 317,437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,509,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $151.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.