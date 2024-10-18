SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $208.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.03 and a 200 day moving average of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.