SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,662,872.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,399.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,662,872.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,554 shares of company stock worth $23,129,150 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

