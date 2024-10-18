SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

