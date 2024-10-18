SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

