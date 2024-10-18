SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,478 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,185,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,825,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 748,248 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after buying an additional 654,225 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.