SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $182.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

