SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $236,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 78.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,280,000 after acquiring an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $518.68 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.22. The firm has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

