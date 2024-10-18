SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $649,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 48,512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 285.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPG opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $51.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,566.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

