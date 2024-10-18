SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Prologis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

