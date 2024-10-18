SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $216.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.87 and a 1-year high of $222.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.42.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

