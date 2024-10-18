SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in BHP Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 477.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,510 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

