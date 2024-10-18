SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

