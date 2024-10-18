SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

