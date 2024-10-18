SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

