SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPFree Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $301,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 122.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1003 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

