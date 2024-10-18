SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 103.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.60 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at $17,686,201.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.