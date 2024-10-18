SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2,229.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,805,000 after buying an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,936,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,915,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,010,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

BEP opened at $27.92 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -308.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.