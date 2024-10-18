SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $89.70 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

