SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $119.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $113.31.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

