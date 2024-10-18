SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,322 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

NYSE EC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.83.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

