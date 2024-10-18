SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,003 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

