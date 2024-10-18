SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,899 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,068,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JOF opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

