SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in SEI Investments by 925.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SEIC

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.