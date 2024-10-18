SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.01. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.29.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
