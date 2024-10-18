SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.01. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

