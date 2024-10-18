Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.02 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 81.83 ($1.07). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.06), with a volume of 414,015 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.02. The firm has a market cap of £250.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,616.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

