Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $310.34 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $73,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

