Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Drops By 6.0%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Stock Performance
DFDDF opened at $25.01 on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
