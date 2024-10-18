Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Drops By 6.0%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

DFDDF opened at $25.01 on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

See Also

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

