Short Interest in Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) Declines By 8.3%

Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Griid Infrastructure stock. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Private Client Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Griid Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griid Infrastructure stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Griid Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Griid Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:GRDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

Griid Infrastructure Inc operates as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in North America. The company owns and operates a portfolio of energy infrastructure and data centers. It also engages in bitcoin mining operation, which operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

