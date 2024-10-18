Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declines By 6.9%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hasbro Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

