Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declines By 6.9%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hasbro Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.