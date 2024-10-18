Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Decreases By 5.9%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 885,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $612.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 830.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 914,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,309,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

