Short Interest in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Grows By 6.9%

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 972,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,108.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.