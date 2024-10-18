Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Drops By 7.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $17.64 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

