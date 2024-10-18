Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rises By 5.6%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

International Money Express Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $599.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 5.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 404,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 374,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 262,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

