Short Interest in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Drops By 8.0%

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

IVVD stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. Research analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invivyd by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Invivyd by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Invivyd by 4,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

