Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Declines By 5.2%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KVACW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

