Short Interest in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Drops By 7.1%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 12.13.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 578.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

